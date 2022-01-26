Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

