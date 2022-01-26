ContentBox Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $470,152.13 and $1,018.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00295722 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

