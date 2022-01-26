ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.37

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 7633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 374.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ContextLogic by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 727,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

