Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 8357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.