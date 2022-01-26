Contrasting CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get HRsoft alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HRsoft and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

CDK Global has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23%

Risk and Volatility

HRsoft has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HRsoft and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.98 $1.03 billion $8.55 4.93

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDK Global beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.