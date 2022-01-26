Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.