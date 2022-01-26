Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rose 14.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 95,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,981,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.