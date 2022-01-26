Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rose 14.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 95,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,981,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.
The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
