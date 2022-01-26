CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Up to $174.28

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $174.28, but opened at $190.91. CorVel shares last traded at $190.91, with a volume of 4 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

