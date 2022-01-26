Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 162,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.54 and had previously closed at $16.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
