Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 162,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.54 and had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

