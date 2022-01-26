CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.63

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.63 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 5980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.