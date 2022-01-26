Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,379,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

COST traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.51. 27,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,900. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

