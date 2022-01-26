Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CTRA traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 9,869,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,134. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

