Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

