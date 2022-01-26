Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.24

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.24 and last traded at $124.78, with a volume of 6535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 89.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

