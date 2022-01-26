Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 9568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,856 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coursera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,849,000 after purchasing an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Coursera by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 394,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

