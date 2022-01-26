Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €63.00 ($71.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.69 ($76.92).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €50.92 ($57.86) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covestro has a 1 year low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

