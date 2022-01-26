Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $781,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,216,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.73.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

