CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCYF opened at GBX 56.63 ($0.76) on Wednesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £258.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider John Newlands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.77), for a total value of £2,850 ($3,845.12).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

