Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Crane stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

