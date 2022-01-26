Creative Planning Buys New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

