Creative Planning Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock worth $9,602,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

