Creative Planning Has $511,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 293.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.