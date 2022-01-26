Creative Planning Has $533,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

