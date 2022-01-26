Creative Planning Invests $491,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

