Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDW were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 712,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.95. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $130.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

