Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,781,194 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.53% of Shaw Communications worth $211,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

SJR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

