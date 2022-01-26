Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.33% of NovoCure worth $160,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

