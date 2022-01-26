Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $187,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

