Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €253.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €253.00 ($287.50) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €285.00 ($323.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

