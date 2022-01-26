Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $80.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

