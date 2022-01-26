Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

CRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.00) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £810.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.