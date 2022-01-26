Crestline Management LP Has $3.58 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,081.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

