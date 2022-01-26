Crestline Management LP Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.