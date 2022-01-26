Crestline Management LP Purchases New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

