Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

