Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $12,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXDO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

