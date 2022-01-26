Critical Review: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.60 -$350,000.00 $0.11 157.47 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.74 $32.01 million $0.45 40.22

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Retail Opportunity Investments 18.96% 4.10% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

