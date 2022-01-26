Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

