CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $19.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

