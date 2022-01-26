CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.48% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. 37,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,522. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

