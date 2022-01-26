Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

