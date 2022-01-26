Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

