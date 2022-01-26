CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.44

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 19886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,656,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

