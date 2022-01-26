CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 23,782 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

