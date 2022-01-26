CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of FirstCash worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FirstCash by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 391.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

