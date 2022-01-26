CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 14,994 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

