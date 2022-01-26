CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.69 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

