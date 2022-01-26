CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,252.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,150.08 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,578.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,225.84.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.