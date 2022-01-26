CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $183.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.