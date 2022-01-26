Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,945. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

